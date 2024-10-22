ESCAPE Arts patron, the actor Kate Fleetwood, popped in to meet some of the organisation’s Young Creative Arts Award students in Stratford earlier this month.

Kate is from Stratford and started her career at the RSC, and has been acclaimed for her many stage roles, including playing Lady Macbeth opposite Patrick Stewart.

She has been patron of Escape Arts for 15 years, and her husband, the director Rupert Goold is also a patron and supporter.

While visiting, she was keen to encourage those aged 12 to 18 to take up the new Young Creatives Arts Award programme, which is being delivered in conjunction with Stratford Youth Collective under the auspices of Trinity College London.

“I’d encourage any young people to join the new Young Creative Arts Award programme,” said Kate. “Growing up in Stratford I was inspired by the theatre but also wanted to do my own thing.”

She continued: “Escape Arts is a great place for anyone who wants to scratch that creative itch, whether you want to be in a band, make a piece of theatre or write or make sculpture – anything you want to do creatively. Doing that in a group can really enrich your creative process. It can be a bit scary sharing your thoughts and ideas, but ultimately it gives you courage.

“There’s mentoring and workshops and all sorts involved with it. I would encourage anyone to apply.”

The Young Creatives Arts Award programme is run from the Youth Hub in Stratford and takes place every Thursday evening, from 6.45pm to 8.30pm, for those aged 12 to 18.

Over the years Escape Arts has developed various arts award programmes, resulting in young people recording albums, running open mic nights, with young creatives leading and developing their own exhibitions, sets at festivals etc.