25 pictures of Warwickshire’s superfast soapbox derby

ONE of the great things about the Avon Dassett Soapbox Derby is… the whole spectacle really.

Record numbers of spectators turned up on Saturday (22nd) to watch the homemade karts race down a steep hill, reaching speeds of between 30mph and 50mph.

Three junior races and six senior races took place, which eventually decided the four karts that would contest the final.

This year’s winners included Brian Stanford, from Northend, in the seniors while Freddie Morgan-Smart from Banbury took the junior’s title.

While the racing is a big attraction; the imaginative kart designs are also a winner.

The Mad Hatters entered a very sleek design which was painted bright yellow while a kart that caught the eye was the one raced by Andrew Farley from Bishop’s Itchington – a full-size silver dalek on a kart which needed some quick repair work after a bump in an earlier race.

Events secretary Sarah Richardson told the Herald the event has a fond place in the village’s calendar.

“In 2015 the race was affected by bad weather and it didn’t happen for some time after, but we decided it was just too special to everyone not to do it,” she said. “We started again in 2018 and have been racing ever since.

“We have people entering from Grimsby, London and even some from Norfolk, although training sessions might be difficult as it’s so flat.

Scenes from the Avon Dassett Soapbox Derby held in the village on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

“Everyone loves the soapbox derby and is very supportive of it and can’t wait to come back next year. While there are many other soapbox events around the country, one driver summed it up when he told us this is by far his favourite one because it’s a completely village affair.”

This year organisers have once again chosen to support the Children’s Christmas Wishlist charity which provides children with gifts if they are in hospital during the Christmas period.

Saturday’s event raised over £2,000 with more money on the way.

Two-year-old Isaac King sat in his dad's racer after he took part in the Avon Dassett Soapbox Derby held in the village on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson