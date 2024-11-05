13 fabulous photos from Stratford’s firework display

FAMILIES were treated to a glittering display of fireworks which spread across a dry November night sky at Stratford Rugby Club on Sunday.

Rockets that burst into colours of gold and green thrilled an estimated crowd of 4,500 at Pearcecroft while a huge bonfire was lit by the mayor. There was also a fire-eater who entertained with bursts of flame that swirled around him.

Stratford Rugby Club and bonfire night and firworks display on Sunday night. Photo: Mark Williamson

Tom Stowe, a volunteer organiser of the annual bonfire celebrations and coach of the rugby club’s junior section, told the Herald: “The weather kept dry and we had a good crowd and there wasn’t much to tidy up afterwards.

“The money raised is still being counted and it will be used to develop rugby sections at the club and maintain the playing pitches.”

The evening also included food stalls and fairground rides for the children plus music for everyone to enjoy.

The mayor of Stratford, Cllr Jason Fojtik, added: “It was a big fire and the display was very impressive. In fact, I think it’s the best I’ve ever seen and the crowd loved it.”

Mayor of Stratford Cllr Jason Fojtik, accompanied by his daughter Chloe, lit the bonfire with Jason Savidge, rugby club chairman, and Flo Vialin, vice chairman of the mini and junior section.

