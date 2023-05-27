Wings and wheels to fly into Bidford Airfield

Classic cars, motorcycles and aeroplanes will be the centre of attention when Bidford Wings and Wheels flies into Bidford Airfield tomorrow, Sunday 28th May.

Expect to see over one hundred cars and aircraft on display along with a flight simulator, plus high flying aerial enertaiment with biplane aerobatics from Rich Goodwin.

One of the first British built airliners, a de Havilland DH.89 Dragon Rapide. Photo: Mark Williamson

Hot and cold refreshments will be available all day along with a barbeque, craft stalls and face painting. A range of prizes including trial flights can be won on the raffle and tombola.

The day is organised by Bidford Flying and Gliding Club and this year they are supporting the Freedom Day Centre for adults with learning difficulties based in South Littleton and Bidford Juniors, which helps young people to fly.

Gates open at 10am and organisers suggest a donation of £10 per car. Bring cash as card payments on site are limited. For more information see https://www.bidfordglidingandflyingclub.co.uk/.