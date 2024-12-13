Omaze is offering the chance to win an enchanting £4m home in the Lake District along with £250k in cash this Christmas.

And the best part? Just by entering the Lake District House Draw, you’ll be supporting Age UK to be there for older people feeling lonely over the festive season.

The prize draw closes on Boxing Day

Omaze guarantees a minimum £1,000,000 donation for Age UK from the Lake District House Draw.

One lucky winner will also have their life changed forever, calling this picture-perfect four-bedroom retreat on Coniston Water, home.

Set in the heart of the Lake District and surrounded by more than six acres of natural woodland, the house includes a bespoke spa with a sauna, therapy room with a Himalayan salt wall, gym, hot tub and rainfall shower. There’s also a separate summerhouse for lakeside lounging, with outdoor kitchen, lounge space, firepit and even a private jetty with a rowing boat.

The house is on Coniston Water in the heart of the Lake District

All the furnishings are included in this amazing prize

All the furnishings are included with this unique house that has four bedrooms and three bathrooms on the ground floor and its social spaces and reception rooms on the first floor.

What’s more, there’s no stamp duty, mortgage or conveyancing fees to pay and the incredible £250,000 in cash will help you settle in in style.

So, what are you waiting for?

Enter by midnight on Boxing Day for your chance to win this enchanting house in the Lake District worth £4m - and you could be celebrating next Christmas in luxury.

ENTER HERE

T&Cs: Visit omaze.co.uk. The Lake District House Draw closes at Midnight, Boxing Day, Thursday 26th December 2024. No purchase necessary. UK residents and over 18s only. We encourage and support responsible participation.