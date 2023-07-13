Win a trip in the Harry Potter ‘flying’ Ford Anglia as Warwickshire museum marks 30th anniversary

THE British Motor Museum will celebrate its 30th anniversary with a week of events and activities in August.

The museum, which opened as the Heritage Motor Centre on 1st May 1993, will also be hosting a raffle with the chance to take a ride in one of five vehicles from the collection, including Huey, the first pre-production Land Rover and the Ford Anglia from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

The celebration week, which takes place on 14th-20th August, will include the chance to see some of the museum’s cars in action and take a ride in a range of vehicles driven by the volunteer team, including the 1952 Riley RMA and the 1960 Standard Ensign.

The Ford Anglia used in a Harry Potter film.

There will also be a special exhibition about the museum, history talks, a quiz, an anniversary breakfast and the chance to see the MG Centenary Tour, which commemorates 100 years of MG.

Museum MD Jeff Coope said, ”Since that first day, 30 years have passed, the collections have grown dramatically, and millions have passed through our doors to discover the history of the motor industry in Britain, through over 400 historic British vehicles and our amazing archives. We’re proud of how far we’ve come and excited about our plans for the future. There is a wide range of activities available for the anniversary week, and there’s really something for everyone. We’re looking forward to celebrating with you.”

Events are scheduled for different days, so make sure to check the website at www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk.