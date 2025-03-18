Leave your troubles outside and enter the captivating Kit Kat Club with discounted tickets to Cabaret at the Playhouse Theatre, starring Billy Porter.

This immersive new production has seats surrounding the stage from all angles so, no matter where you’re sitting, you won’t miss a moment of the action.

The notorious Kit Kat Club has taken over the Playhouse Theatre, just a stone’s throw from Charing Cross and Embankment tube station. Your experience starts as soon as you walk in the door, with the club’s alluring artists performing in the aisles and bar areas.

The exhilarating musical opened in London in 2021 and won a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards, including Best Musical Revival and Best Director.

The immersive new show sees the Kit Kat Club take over the Playhouse Theatre for a unique theatrical experience

Set in 1920s Berlin during the final years of the Jazz Age amidst the rise of the Nazis, Cabaret follows American writer Cliff, who wanders into the Kit Kat Club, a seedy, hedonistic nightclub run by the eccentric Master of Ceremonies, and strikes up a relationship with dancer and singer Sally Bowles.

The new production stars Billy Porter, known for Emmy Award-winning TV series Pose and being the original Lola in Kinky Boots on Broadway, and theatre favourite Marisha Wallace, who competed in Celebrity Big Brother last year.

They will both be appearing in Cabaret until May.

Marisha Wallace, who has performed in shows such as Dreamgirls, Waitress and Oklahoma!, is starring as Sally Bowles until Saturday, May 24

