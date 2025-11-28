THE Charity Christmas Tractor Run returns to the streets of the Stratford district this Saturday (29th November), helping to raise money for three worthy causes.

Organised by Ulrike ‘Ully’ Dale, the festive parade of more than 50 tractors and trucks decked in fairy lights is cheered by hundreds as it travels from Lower Quinton to Admington.

Last year’s procession of tractors and commercial vehicles raised £9,000 for charity. Photo: Mark Williamson

This year the three-hour journey will start from Lower Quinton at just after 5pm and carry on through:

Meon Vale: 5.10pm

Long Marston: 5.20pm

Welford: 5.30pm

Luddington: 5.40pm

Stratford - Evesham Road: 6.05pm

Stratford - Shipston Road: 6.15pm

Stratford - Clopton Bridge: 6.20pm

Stratford - Bridge Foot: 6.30pm

Stratford - Banbury Road: 6.35pm

Ettington: 6.45pm

Pillerton Priors: 6.55pm

Halford: 7.15pm

Tredington: 7.25pm

Shipston: 7.40pm

Darlingscott: 8pm

Ilmington: 8.10pm

Admington at about 8.20pm.

Last year, Ully raised more than £9,000 for the Cleft Lip and Palate Association (CLAPA) and Prostate Cancer UK. Ully is aiming to raise awareness as well as funds for CLAPA, as her three-year-old grandson Reece, who lives in Meon Vale, was born with a cleft lip.

This year’s event will again support CLAPA and Prostate Cancer UK, as well as South Warwickshire Rainbow dementia care and respite group.

To make a donation, visit https://gofund.me/a5262416