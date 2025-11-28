Where and when to see the Charity Christmas Tractor Run this Saturday in Stratford, Shipston and surrounding areas
THE Charity Christmas Tractor Run returns to the streets of the Stratford district this Saturday (29th November), helping to raise money for three worthy causes.
Organised by Ulrike ‘Ully’ Dale, the festive parade of more than 50 tractors and trucks decked in fairy lights is cheered by hundreds as it travels from Lower Quinton to Admington.
This year the three-hour journey will start from Lower Quinton at just after 5pm and carry on through:
Meon Vale: 5.10pm
Long Marston: 5.20pm
Welford: 5.30pm
Luddington: 5.40pm
Stratford - Evesham Road: 6.05pm
Stratford - Shipston Road: 6.15pm
Stratford - Clopton Bridge: 6.20pm
Stratford - Bridge Foot: 6.30pm
Stratford - Banbury Road: 6.35pm
Ettington: 6.45pm
Pillerton Priors: 6.55pm
Halford: 7.15pm
Tredington: 7.25pm
Shipston: 7.40pm
Darlingscott: 8pm
Ilmington: 8.10pm
Admington at about 8.20pm.
Last year, Ully raised more than £9,000 for the Cleft Lip and Palate Association (CLAPA) and Prostate Cancer UK. Ully is aiming to raise awareness as well as funds for CLAPA, as her three-year-old grandson Reece, who lives in Meon Vale, was born with a cleft lip.
This year’s event will again support CLAPA and Prostate Cancer UK, as well as South Warwickshire Rainbow dementia care and respite group.
To make a donation, visit https://gofund.me/a5262416