What’s on in south Warwickshire for October half term and Halloween

Here’s the Herald’s guide to some of the events that can keep the children happy at half-term and help them get spooked for Halloween.

Stratford Butterfly Farm

There will be a celebration of the amazing migration story of the ‘Monarch Butterfly’ and its associations with the Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) during half-term (26th October-3rd November. The Monarch Butterfly is the largest species found in the British Isles and one of the rarest migrants. Renowned for its remarkable long-distance travel, they arrive like clockwork in Mexico around early November, which coincides with the Día de Muertos.

For more information, visit www.butterflyfarm.co.uk.

There’s plenty of Halloween action during half term as well as RSC workshops for kids. Picture: iStock

Shakespeare’s Schoolroom & Guildhall

Creepy Crafts will be available at the award-winning attraction from 19th October to 3rd November. There will also be bats hanging from the rafters and spiders spinning their webs in the Master’s Chamber, which is where the Creepy Crafts will take place.

Creepy Crafts kits are priced at £2. For entrance fees and to book, visit www.shakespearesschoolroom.org

British Motor Museum

From 26th October until 3rd November, the museum is inviting families to enjoy a range of activities inspired by the evolution of car design. From the classic sketchbook to 3D digital imagery, families can learn how technology has allowed some of history’s best car designs to be brought to life.

The museum will also be hosting the Great British Model Railway Show on 26th-27th27 October, a weekend dedicated to model trains.

The Pickle and Pumpkin’s Design Techsplosion Science Show takes place from 29th-1st November with Professor Pickle and Doctor Pumpkin investigating car design.

And the Black Cat Trail takes children on a spooky hunt around the museum in search of the mischievous black cats using torches to note down the colours in their eye.

For more information, visit www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk

Hatton Adventure World

The Halloween Spooktacular is back on 19th-20th October and 26th-31st October with a Haunted Cabin Walkthrough, Village of Trick or Treat, Zombie Marsh, Bewitching Trailer Ride, Laser Combat Zombie Run, Magic & Mayhem Illusion Show and pumpkin carving. Visit www.hattonworld.com/adventure-world.

Kenilworth Castle

From 25th October until 1st November, children can join Professor Hyll’s Monster Hunting Academy where young adventurers will find out how to capture ghouls, monsters, vampires and more. Visit www.english-heritage.org.uk

Bidford Farm Shop

There's spooky fun to be had at Bidford Farm Shop, with pick-your-own pumpkins and a chance to explore the maize maze by torchlight – every Saturday and Sunday until 3rd November. Book at www.thefarmshopbidford.co.uk

Magic Alley

Magic Alley in Bell Court, Stratford, has created a series of events and activities especially for Halloween. Inquisition promises haunting ambience and spine-tingling suspense as you investigate and unravel mysteries from the past (adults and age 8+). Whispers of Witchcraft offers more spooky riddles to crack (age 6+). Inquisition After Dark is strictly for brave adults who want to confront their deepest fears with immersive horror. Booking essential, visit www.magicalleystratford.com.

Belgrade Theatre, Coventry

Ghost the Musical will be playing from 22nd–26th October. Written by multi-Brit Award winner Dave Stewart and Grammy award winning Glen Ballard, Ghost the Musical brings all the romance and magic of the classic film to life on stage. A tragic encounter sees Sam murdered and his girlfriend Molly alone, in despair and utterly lost. With the help of a phony storefront psychic, Sam, trapped between this world and the next, tries to communicate with Molly in the hope of saving her from grave danger…

To book visit www.belgrade.co.uk

Anglican Chapel, Coventry

The Anglican Chapel, based at the heart of the London Road Cemetery in Coventry, has teamed up with Film Liberation to screen films from decades gone by. For Halloween there is an opportunity to enjoy a triple-bill of the first ever horror film Le Manoir du Diable from 1896 followed by psychological thriller Carnival of Souls from 1962 and silent film Haxan from 1922 on 31st October, starting at 6.45pm.

To book, visit https://tinyurl.com/2bu4ebtk.

Halloween Ghost Walks

26th-31th October, 6pm and 8pm

A walk around the haunted streets of Stratford to discover the ancient creaky buildings seeping with tales of ghosts, witches, murder and misery. Adults £10, children £5 (not suitable for under 8yrs).

To find our more, visit

www.stratfordtownwalk.co.uk.

Warwick Castle

Ghostly inhabitants will take over the Warwick Castle grounds this half-term, appearing in the Haunted Hollows, while lively characters take to the stages to entertain families, with quizzes, discos, silly songs, and sorcery...just be careful you’re not pulled on stage by the Grave Diggers comedy act.

There will also be the Witches of Warwick Live Show and for those looking for the darker side of Halloween, the ticketed Castle After Dark provides the chance for guests to confront their superstitions and fears over a chilling evening.

Find out more at www.warwick-castle.com

Royal Shakespeare Company

Escape Room: Trapped in the Prop Store

Drop into the Welcome Space in the RST during the week to create props for the RSC’s very first Escape Room. You’ll be able to make items for the Escape room and then return on Friday to solve the clues to escape. (Ages 5+)

28th-30th October, 11am to 4pm 31st October, 11am to 2pm

Free but booking required via RSC website.

Blood Guts and Gore

Enjoy interactive demonstrations showing the tips and tricks the RSC uses for gruesome special effects, wigs, costumes, make-up and much more. (Ages 8+)

Booking required for all attendees via RSC website. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

28th October at 12pm and 2pm

Puppetry workshop

Discover more about puppets of all shapes, sizes and styles with this interactive demonstration. (Ages 6+) £4.50 under 18, £3.50 accompanying adults

29th October at 12pm and 2pm

Family Storytelling: Macbeth

Get the whole family involved with a fun, bitesize storytelling session. (Ages 4+)

Free, but book a ticket for all attending. Children must be accompanied by an adult. 30th October at 10am, 11.30am, 1pm and 2.30pm

Workshops for Young People

Perfect for budding young theatre makers who want to act, write, or brush up on their sword skills. Held in the Clore Learning Centre, Stratford.

Ages 8-11:

Act Romeo and Juliet, 28th October, 10am-12pm

Act Hamlet, 28th October, 1pm-3pm

Stage Combat, 30th October, 10am-11.30am

Re-write Shakespeare: Stories and Sonnets, 31st October, 10am-11.30am

Ages 11 to 14:

Act Romeo and Juliet, Tuesday 29th October, 10am-12pm

Act Hamlet, 29th October, 1pm-3pm

Stage Combat, 30th October, 12pm-1.30pm

Re-write Shakespeare: Stage and Screen, 31st October, 1pm-2.30pm

Ages 14 to 18:

Stage Combat, 30th October, 2pm-3.30pm

Re-write Shakespeare: Stage and Screen, 31st October, 1pm-2.30pm.