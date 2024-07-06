What’s on - Expect spooks and sprites as festival focuses on film with a Stratford flavour

SPOOKS, sprites and a soppy rom-com come to the Bear Pit Community Cinema’s big screen when it hosts its first film festival.

Six films, all with Stratford links, will be shown at the theatre in Rother Street from 16th to 20th July.

The films are: A Midsummer Night’s Dream (16th), The Haunting (17th), If… (18th), You, Me& Him (19th), Gnomeo & Juliet (20th) and All is True (20th).