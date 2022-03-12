Steve Sutherland reviews Much Ado About Nothing at the RSC

If there’s any truth at all in the old maxim that all publicity’s good publicity this latest RSC production should be a total sell-out and then some. What with the lead actor quitting on the eve of opening night due to reasons still not explained convincingly and the whole shebang being set in some marvel of an Afrofuturistic Ibiza with a predominantly black cast prompting a pathetic backlash from a racist little Englander vocal minority online, the buzz around the show’s been what you might politely call unprecedented.

Akiya Henry as Beatrice and Luke Wilson as Benedick. photo IKIN YUM (54936123)

So it’s testament to just how stunning this Much Ado... turns out too be that all the above controversy is excised from the memory the moment the stage lights go up and we’re whooshed into a fabulous gleaming disco world where the players strut their funky stuff like perfumed peacocks. The sumptuous set’s been designed by Jemima Robinson, the costumes by Melissa Simon-Harman whose exotic creations have adorned the superstar bods of superstars Doja Cat and Beyonce. And it’s the exquisite look of the thing that will rightly steal all the headlines.

Thankfully, though, this doesn’t all flatter to deceive. While Much Ado... might not be exactly anybody’s favourite tranche of Shakespeare - it’s one of those long, meandering, frustrating pieces where the protagonists spend a whole heap of time telling us what they’re plotting and then a whole heap more just doing it - director Roy Alexander Weise and his impossibly handsome cast do a fine job in guiding us through the play’s many needlessly daft and tortuously flimsy complications. Shining stars of the show - literally, shining - are the two most modern lovers. Akiya Henry’s Beatrice is truly wonderful, a whirling mix of coquettish charm and sarcasm, outwardly sharp and hard as manicured nails, inwardly unsure, wavering and melting. Her sparring suitor Benedick, played pleasingly by the promoted understudy Luke Wilson, is hugely likeable, a warm, relatable presence amongst a cast of shimmering but emotionally bankrupt characters. These two spark off one another and coax the biggest laughs and sympathetic sighs from the audience, keeping us keen on the outcome when the three hour stage time occasionally lags. They grow and change as the play progresses and they take us along; we believe in them. The other leading couple -Taya Ming’s Hero and Mohammed Mansaray’s Claudio - have a tougher time of it, mainly because their behaviour is rooted in customs that we instinctively feel to be - or, at least should be - outdated.

Mohammed Mansaray (Claudio), Kevin N Golding (Leonato) and Taya Ming (Hero) photo IKIN YUM (54936134)

And although we’re being entertained in some kind of fantastic parallel sci-fi universe - a device presumably to haul the Bard out of mothballs - what this smart production does really well is highlight Shakespeare’s seemingly eternal relevance. When Hero is groundlessly accused of having pre-marital sex, her husband-to-be Claudio and her doting old father Leonato (Kevin N Golding as bemused as most dad’s tend to be) are way too easily duped into condemning and dumping her which uncomfortably calls to mind the ugly guilty-even-if-proven-innocent cancel culture we’re currently engorging ourselves in. There’s also the question of Much Ado’s “Nothing”. Was Shakespeare breaking with convention, his “Nothing” meaning that the male obsession with the preservation of female virginity should not be such a big deal and that the fate of unwed no-longer-maidens should not be the pariah or the nunnery? Or was he just having a lark, pointing out that the whole plot revolves around a vicious lie? Or, maybe, clever clogs both?

Akiya Henry as Beatrice photo IKIN YUM (54936119)

It’s also kind of funny that the play’s motiveless villain Don John - played perfectly boo-hissingly baddie straight by Micah Balfour - scarpers when his shenanigans are discovered, his punishment discussed then deferred to later down the line. Remind you of anyone, BoJo? Weirdly, too, the shonky comedic cop bits with Karen Henthorn’s tiresomely blustering Dogberry find faint echoes with what’s been going on with the Met. At least this lot, stupid as they are, can spot an injustice when they hear it and haul the scoundrels in.

So whatever you may have heard to the contrary, forget it. There’s heaps here to enjoy and admire. I got 99 problems, but Much Ado ain’t one.