In the last two years Graham Tyrer has discovered the tragic fates of his birth family folllowing the Soviet invasion of Poland during the Second World War. He has turned this incredible story into a drama, Under Katyn, which runs at the Bear Pit next week. He tells Gill Sutherland about the play.

Graham Tyrer, 63, is neither superstitious nor prone to hallucinations. Yet while perfectly in his right mind one Wednesday evening last September he found himself standing in his front room of his home in Broom in an alternate reality.

Adopted at six weeks old by an English couple from Liverpool, Graham had been searching for his Polish birth family for years.