Vulcan’s engines set to roar this weekend at Wellesbourne Airfield

THE XM655 Vulcan Maintenance and Preservation Society is holding a short taxi event at Wellesbourne Airfield.

On Sunday 18th May, viewing will be available from the north-west corner of the airfield.

Various items of ground equipment will also be on show, and there will be an opportunity during the lunch break to meet the aircrew and chat to the volunteers about how they keep XM655 running.

Teas, coffees and refreshments will be on sale throughout the event, and the XM655 merchandise store and other outlets will be open.

Visitors to watch the Vulcan bomber engine run on Sunday were able to later take a closer look at the aircraft. Photo: Mark Williamson

Gates will open at 10am while the crew for the engine ground run will be around from 11am. Crew-in for the start will be at about 1.30pm. After the engine run, access will be available to walk under the aircraft once the engines have cooled down.

Tickets are £25 for adults. Under-14s free but need to be accompanied by a ticketed adult.

Visit www.shorturl.at/YmnX9