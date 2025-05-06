VE Day events in Stratford district to mark 80th anniversary

GET the bunting hung, put some 1940s music on the gramophone and dig out your Union Jack ready for next week’s VE Day celebrations which will mark 80 years since the end of World War II in Europe.

As previously reported by the Herald, Stratford’s celebrations will be focused around the bandstand and Garden of Remembrance next Thursday (8th May).

The evening will start with the bells at Holy Trinity Church ringing at 6.30pm as part of a national Ring Out in Celebration, echoing the bells that rang out across Britain as the nation took to the streets in celebration of Victory in Europe Day 80 years ago.

Following this, at 7.20pm at the bandstand, there will be a performance by City of Coventry Brass, culminating in a procession to the Garden of Remembrance for a short service of commemoration and the lighting of a beacon.

A service will start at 9pm and the lighting of the beacon, by the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, will be at about 9.30pm.

Over at Ambleside care home, on Evesham Road, there will be a 1940s-themed street party on 8th May, 11am-4pm.

There will be entertainment from 1940s singer Amy Price, followed by a wartime-themed buffet as well as other opportunities to sing and dance in the afternoon.

The celebrations will continue on the Friday (9th May) with a Veterans’ Brunch Club.

Resident Jenny Sutton, 85, said: “It is important to remember VE Day. If it wasn’t for those who fought, we wouldn’t have the life we live today.

“Many of my own family members, brothers, sons, and grandsons have either served or are still serving in the armed forces, and VE Day is also a day to celebrate them.”

Over in Studley, on 8th May, the celebrations include:

9am: Together We Stand: Flag Raising & VE Day 80 Proclamation at Studley Village Hall.

10.30am-1.30pm: Coffee & Cake morning at Studley Village Hall. Donations to VE Day 80 charities.

2-4pm: VE Day Tea Dance at Studley Village Hall (Contact Julie Summers for tickets on 07919 137829)

6.30pm: Together We Chime. Let the Nations Bells Ring Loud at St Mary’s CofE, Castle Road. Help Ring The Bells. Everyone welcome to join in. (Minimum age 14 and under 18s to be accompanied by an adult)

9.30pm: Lighting the beacon on the Millennium Green.

There will also be beacons lit in Claverdon, Shipston and Alcester (Centenary Fields).

In Henley, the Royal British Legion will lay a wreath at the roll of honour in St John’s Church while in Lighthorne on 11th May there will be a street party on Post Office Lane.