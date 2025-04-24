A seductive new musical is about to set London’s underground nightlife ablaze – and you can be among the first to see it with Iliffe Tickets.

Tickets are now on sale to catch the dazzling new musical, Burlesque, at the Savoy Theatre when it opens this summer.

Burlesque the Musical is opening at the Savoy Theatre in London this summer. Picture: Johan Persson

The glitzy new show, based on the award-winning film starring Cher and Christina Aguilera, debuted in Manchester and is now making its way to the West End.

The electrifying stage version boasts a score created by musical powerhouses such as Christina Aguilera, Sia, Diane Warren, Todrick Hall and Jess Foley.

The new musical is based on the Golden Globe-winning film starring Cher and Christina Aguilera. Picture: Johan Persson

The film, released in 2010, was nominated for three Golden Globes and the soundtrack became a huge hit.

The story follows Ali, an aspiring singer who arrives in the big city and hopes to make her dreams come true. However, she soon finds herself drawn to an alluring burlesque where she becomes the star attraction.

Burlesque will be at the Savoy Theatre from Thursday, July 10. You can book tickets here.

