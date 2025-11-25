There might be giants… the RSC reveals its BFG puppets as the show starts in Stratford

HE’S big, friendly and he’s obviously a giant and he will be on stage in Stratford.

From left, puppeteers Elisa de Grey (BFG arm), Shaun McCourt (BFG Body), Ben Thompson (BFG head) and Onioluwa Taiwo (BFG arm), who – together – operate the largest version of the BFG puppet. They were joined by actor John Leader, who plays the BFG, and Aki Nakagawa and Alisa Dalling who are pictured operating the smallest version of the BFG.

The RSC has unveiled the puppets which will bring to life Roald Dahl’s BFG, which begins its run at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre tonight (Tuesday).

This photo shows the largest version of the BFG puppet, which stands 12ft tall at full stage height, as well as the smallest version of the giant and actor John Leader, who shares the title role with six puppeteers and who voices the character throughout.

Daniel Evans, the RSC’s co-artistic director who is also the show’s director, said: “When we first started talking about how we might adapt this incredible story for the stage, one of the most exciting questions we kept coming back to as a creative team was how we represent power and the perception of power on stage.

“In our production of The BFG, the audience’s perception of scale changes according to how powerful a character might feel within a given moment.

“So, for instance, you can be a giant like The BFG and still feel powerless against a bully like Bloodbottler. You can be The Queen of all England and still feel helpless to affect any real and meaningful change in the world.

“Equally, you can be a tiny orphan like Sophie and feel more powerful than an entire pack of norphan-guzzling giants, with a little bit of bravery and imagination.

“That’s, ultimately, what I want audiences to take away from this production – that imagination can be its own superpower.”

Toby Olié, puppetry designer and director, added: “The BFG is, without doubt, one of the most recognisable and best-loved characters in all of literature. And so, for us, it was incredibly important that our version felt true to Dahl’s original creation whilst also offering something fresh and surprising for contemporary audiences.

“By playing with the theatrical language of scale, we have been able to experiment with different forms and varieties of puppetry, from the tall and terrifying to the mighty but miniscule. The playfulness of the puppeteers, together with the warmth and generosity John Leader brings to the title role, has been key to unlocking the magic of this very special character, which, we hope, audiences will continue to dream about long after the performance ends.”

The BFG runs until 31st January 2026 and will then be at Chichester Festival Theatre from 9th March till 11th April 2026, after which it will transfer to Singapore’s Esplanade Theatre for a limited run from 22nd April.

