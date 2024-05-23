FAMILIES are promised an ‘in-tents’ experience this half-term with the arrival of Tweedy the Clown and his trusty mayhem-makers.

New show Tweedy’s Massive Circus makes its premiere at a mini big top in Stratford from 24th May to 2nd June before going off on tour.

Tweedy’s Massive Circus performers in the theatre garden. Photo: Mark Williamson

