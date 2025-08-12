Susannah Fielding to join Adrian Lester in RSC’s production of Cyrano de Bergerac

THE RSC has announced the cast who will perform alongside Adrian Lester in the forthcoming production of Cyrano de Bergerac.

Olivier Award-winning actor Lester will be making his RSC debut to play Cyrano while Susannah Fielding returns to Stratford to play Roxane.

Her previous RSC credits include The Merchant of Venice (as Portia opposite Patrick Stewart’s Shylock). Fielding’s television credits include: Here We Go, The Cleaner, Who is Erin Carter?, This Time with Alan Partridge, Life, Black Mirror and The Cockfields.

Levi Brown is also making his RSC debut as Christian. Other theatre credits include appearing alongside Ralph Fiennes in Macbeth while TV credits include This Town (BBC One), for which he was nominated for an RTS and Edinburgh TV award, Babydoll (Paramount), Payback (ITV), Invasion (Apple) and I Hate You (Channel 4).

Susannah Fielding.

The rest of the company includes: Joseph Christain (Edmond (Young Reserve)), Sunny Chung (Sister Claire/Madame Jodolet), Philip Cumbus (Le Bret), Greer Dale-Foulkes (Abigail), Rachel Dawson (Band Member/Ensemble), Oliver Grant (Band Leader/Ensemble), Scott Handy (Comte de Guiche), Caolan McCarthy (Arnauld), David Mildon (Jodolet/ Carbon (Reserve)), Matt Mordak (Valvert/Pierre (Reserve)), Chris Nayak (Monfleury/Priest/Bernard (Reserve)), Daniel Norford (Louis (Reserve)) and Christian Patterson (Ragueneau).

Director Simon Evans said: “Cyrano de Bergerac is one of the great plays: swashbuckling, swaggering, aching with the unspoken; and what excites me most is the chance to approach it without irony. I’m a little tired of the trend for winking, knowing productions that seem afraid to feel too much or mean what they say.

Adrian Lester.

“This is a play about feeling and how we communicate it. How language seduces, protects, wounds, and heals, and it’s a thrill to work on it with Debris Stevenson: finding an approach to the text that celebrates the original and finds new ways of unlocking it.

“Adrian Lester is remarkable, and brings a fierce intelligence and vulnerability to Cyrano: quick witted and stirring; while Susannah Fielding’s Roxane will be funny, sharp, emotionally fearless. Together (and alongside the remarkable cast we’ve put together) they’ll light the whole story from the inside and make it feel fresh, wild and exciting.

“This version is big-hearted, quick-witted, sharp tongued, and unapologetically sincere: period enough to lose yourself in, modern enough to feel like it’s speaking directly to us about love, longing, and how we show ourselves to the world.”

Evans’ directing credits include: Inside No. 9: Stage/Fright (Wyndham’s Theatre/tour), A Day in the Death of Joe Egg, Killer Joe (Trafalgar Studios), The Dazzle, Bug (Found111), and St Nicholas and The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui (Donmar Warehouse).

Simon also wrote, directed, co-created and starred in Staged (BBC1).

Levi Brown. Photo: David Reiss

Stevenson is a writer, actor, poet and multi-disciplinary artist. Works as a playwright include: Poet in Da Corner (Royal Court) and My Brother’s a Genius (Theatre Centre).

The production will be at the Swan Theatre from 27th September.