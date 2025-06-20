Successful SnittLife festival provides rhythm, joy and community spirit

Snitterfield pulsed with rhythm, joy and community spirit last Saturday as the SnittLife Music Festival took over the Snitterfield Sports Club field for another unforgettable day of live music and local celebration, writes Mark Williamson.

The sell-out event drew hundreds of music lovers from the village, Warwickshire and beyond as the air was filled with an eclectic mix of sounds, from acoustic melodies to full-throttle rock anthems.

The Snitfest Music Festival held last Saturday in Snitterfield. Photo: Campfire Stories Productions

One of the highlights was an acoustic set by Simon Fowler of Ocean Colour Scene, who made time in his band’s busy touring schedule to delight fans with a powerful, heartfelt performance.

Other standout acts included crowd favourites 6 Foot Drop, Smokin T’s, Archie with Orange River Remedy, No Direction, 2 B Confirmed featuring Lolita and Erin O’Rourk also bringing energy and originality to the stage, showing that the festival continues to be a showcase for exciting new music.

“The level of talent here today is just phenomenal,” said one festival-goer. “It’s amazing to see so many brilliant local acts on the same stage – and to have someone like Simon Fowler join in is the cherry on top.”

The crowd enjoys music at Snitterfield. Photo: Campfire Stories Productions

Organisers received high praise for the smooth running of the event, from sound and stage management to the diverse food and drink offerings. Festival staple the Snitterfield Arms kept revellers well-fed with classic favourites and locally sourced treats, ensuring full bellies and happy faces all day long.

Beyond the music, Snitt-Life 2025 continued its proud tradition of community support, raising funds and awareness for the Shakespeare Hospice. Volunteers ran raffles, donation points, and activities to engage attendees in the cause, further cementing the festival’s role at the heart of the community.

The event’s continued success was made possible by the support of its sponsors.

The Snitfest Music Festival held last Saturday in Snitterfield. Photo: Campfire Stories Productions

“This was our best festival yet,” said organiser Pete Goulding of Mini Mega Festivals.

“We’re incredibly grateful to all the performers, volunteers, and sponsors who made it happen – and to the amazing audience who brought such positive energy.”

Plans for SnittLife 2026 are already under way.

The Snitfest Music Festival held last Saturday in Snitterfield. Photo: Campfire Stories Productions