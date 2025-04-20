A Stratford-upon-Avon opticians will be celebrating 30 years in business by running 30km in May for charity.

Alex Barke, who is ZEISS Vision+ Eyecare’s marketing manager, will be running the Chiltern Hills 30km Trail Run on Saturday 10 May to raise vital funds for Warwickshire Vision, a charity that supports visually impaired people across the county.

Barke, who runs the third-generation family business, which started as Barke Opticians in 1995, along with his father Alan and sister Emily, said: “As a family-run optical practice in Stratford-upon-Avon, we’ve had the privilege of caring for generations of patients over the past 30 years, much like Warwickshire Vision has served its community for decades.

“Our shared dedication to supporting those with visual impairments makes this cause especially close to our hearts. With your help, we can ensure Warwickshire Vision continues to provide essential services, from rehabilitation to social support, empowering people facing sight loss to live confidently and independently.”

All donations will be used to support Warwickshire Vision’s telephone befriending service, which helps alleviate loneliness and isolation for visually impaired people, as well as one-to-one training on smart devices for people with sight loss.

The money will also go towards the running of 14 social clubs which provide activities, entertainment and support for visually impaired people and their loved ones, in addition to rehabilitation services, keeping people with sight loss safe, confident and independent in their own homes and within the community.

For more information or to make a donation, there is a donation box in store or visit www.barkeopticians.co.uk/30thyear