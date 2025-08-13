Stratford to host 2025 final of young market traders competition

SOME of the country’s brightest young business minds will be selling their wares in Stratford later this month at the National Young Market Traders final returns to town.

Taking place over the bank holiday weekend of 22nd-23rd August, the event is open to traders aged 16-30 who have already won through their regional heats.

They will be selling a wide range of goods - from arts and crafts to street food - from stalls along Waterside while the judges try to decide who will take the national title.

Organised by the NMTF (National Market Traders Federation), its CEO Joe Harrison said: “We are so pleased to be returning to Stratford again this year to hold the Young Traders Market National Final, which has now definitely become one of, if not the most prestigious events in the market industry’s calendar.

K9 candle anyone?

“The cream of the crop will be vying for that ultimate accolade of National Young Trader of the Year 2025 on the idyllic setting of Stratford’s Waterside.

“There’ll be 95 Young traders competing in four categories arts & craft, grocery, food & drink

and general retail.”

He added: “We look forward to greeting everyone who will come along and support these young traders on their entrepreneurial journey.”

The event is supported by market operators LSD, Stratford Town Council and Stratford District Council.