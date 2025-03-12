THE Shakespeare Birthplace Trust has announced plans for Shakespeare Week and Shakespeare Weekender 2025. The two events will take place at the end of March and will have a range of activities taking place.

Both events will be inspired by the trusts’ The Women Who Made Shakespeare project. Shakespeare Week takes place from 24-30 March, whilst the weekend event will see out the week on 29 and 30 March.

The two events will see activities taking place across Henley Street. For the weekend event, the fun will take place between 10am and 4pm both days.

Students taking part in a flashmob on Henley Street

Activities planned for the week include puppet making using recycled materials and the chance to dress up in costumes. There will also be live performances of important scenes showing the role of female characters in Shakespeare, with one of these being Lady Macbeth.

Sally Gray, Shakespeare Week project manager, said: “We can’t wait to welcome families back to Henley Street for more fun and engaging early experiences with Shakespeare, inspired by The Women Who Made Shakespeare. From live performances exploring Shakespeare’s female characters and interactive workshops to hands-on activities including costume and puppet making, this weekend is not one to miss.”

Since its launch in 2014, Shakespeare Week regularly reaches approximately 2 million children nationwide. The highlights of this year also include a day of free workshops for Warwickshire school children.

Andy Reeves, Head of Learning Development at the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, added: ‘’Shakespeare Week plays a vital role in unlocking the transformative power of an iconic writer for today’s generation. ’Through the free resources and programme of activities, we nurture essential skills needed for youngsters to thrive in life in creative and enjoyable ways.

“We not only give teachers and educators the tools to help foster a deeper appreciation for the arts, but we also support the development of confidence, resilience, and oracy skills. These are crucial abilities for children as they progress from primary to secondary school and into adult life.’’





