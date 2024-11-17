Stratford’s new festival will be making a return to town next year

STRATFORD’S newest festival is planning to return to town next year, it was confirmed this week.

The Stratford Pursuits Festival, which held its inaugural event in the summer, will hold its free two-day event on 10th-11th May at the Recreation Ground.

Kate Livingston, festival director, said: “We were thrilled with the positive response to last year’s inaugural festival, and we’re committed to making 2025 even more vibrant, accessible, and engaging for everyone.

“Stratford has long been a hub for the culture, and this festival is about celebrating the community.”

She added that the festival will feature a broad range of activities, performances, and workshops, including art installations, live music, theatre and craft showcases.

A stiltman entertained visitors along with music, stalls and workshops at this year’s event. Photos: Mark Williamson

There will also be a family zone with special programming for children, including interactive storytelling, crafts, and family-friendly performances.

Applications to be involved with the festival are now live, visit www.pursuitsfestival.co.uk.