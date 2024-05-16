Stratford’s new festival was a hit as 12,000 flocked to Rec for weekend of music and arts

A LIVE music festival returned to Stratford town centre for the first time in years, bringing crowds flocking to the Rec at the weekend.

An estimated 12,000 people attended the Stratford Pursuits Festival on Saturday and Sunday where there were live bands, stalls selling food and drink and marquees where there was art, crafts, sports and wellbeing on offer.

With the sun shining (for once), the inaugural festival was a success, organisers Kate Livingston told the Herald. And she plans to come back next year for more.