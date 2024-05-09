New free arts festival goes ahead at the Recreation Ground this weekend (11th to 12th May).

The Stratford Pursuits Festival, it is being organised by the people behind Leamington’s largest outdoor arts festival, Art in the Park. Festival director and producer, Kate Livingston said described the event as an immersive experience that goes beyond a typical festival, art installations, interactive experiences, workshops, local food, drinks, and live music.

“Pursuits is based on four areas of interest: music and dance; history and literature; sport and well-being; and art and theatre,” explained Kate. “There’ll be two activity tents, one dedicated to art and one to well-being. There’ll be demonstrations, workshops and talks in both of those tents, and then the bandstand will host music acts, all local. We will have performers in the front of the bandstand in between acts.”

Kate Livingston, organiser of the Stratford-upon-Avon Pursuits free community festival. Photo: Iain Duck

She continued: “Pursuits is a bespoke festival for Stratford. So it’s the town’s community groups, performers and vendors and local charities. It’s embedded in the community, all the vendors come from within a 15-mile radius,” says Kate.

While business vendors pay full rates for pitches, charities and community groups can have a presence at a reduced rate.

The festival has also been sponsored by Stratford Self Store and Boutique Marquees; while Stratford Town Council has supported the entertainment.

Kate is careful to emphasise that Pursuits is not a new River Festival.

“We don’t want to be the River Festival, we don’t want to be compared to that. The idea is that people come and enjoy themselves really and be inspired and learn something, such as watching a football demonstration or craft skill.

“But likewise, people can have a drink, sit down and watch some entertainment. At the end of the day, hopefully the weather’s lovely and we can just sit back, enjoy the music and the festivities and free activities,” adds Kate.

The musical line-up includes:

Saturday 10-8pm

11am Ukes of Ale

12:00 PM SHOUT Choir

1:00 PM Honor Isabella Singer

1: 45pm McCarthy-Felton Irish Dancers

2:00pm Scratchy Beard

2:45pm Stratford College

3:00pm WLDFLWRS

3:45 PlayTaiko

4:10 pm Joe Dolman

5:10 PM Jazz Apples

6:30 PM SKAlectrics

7:00 PM SKAlectrics

8:00 PM Event ends

Sunday 10-5pm

11am Sophie French

11:45 Stamp!

12:00 stratford vocals

12:45 Shakespeare Morris

1:00pm All Star Band

1:45 Rozie T Dance academy

2:00pm James Schofield

3:00pm Music with Eve

4:00pm Folly Brothers