Stratford Beer and Cider Festival returns to the racecourse this weekend

THE Stratford Beer and Cider Festival is set to get glasses clinking this weekend (6th and 7th June).

Organised by the Shakespeare branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), the event takes place at Stratford Racecourse and will feature up to 50 cask ales and 20 ciders.

Cheers … The Stratford Beer and Cider Festival team last year including organiser Jason Norledge, front. The festival featured 60 beers and 25 ciders for visitors to enjoy. Photo: Mark Williamson

On the Saturday there will also be live music on Saturday afternoon while a variety of food vendors will be serving punters on both days.

Opening hours will be 12pm to 11pm on the Friday and 11am till 10pm on the Saturday.

Ticket prices are £10 in advance and £12 on the door.