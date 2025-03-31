Sponsored Editorial

Hop into Easter fun with a family day out at the Paddington Bear Experience.

This Easter, you can step into the world of everyone’s favourite Peruvian bear and take part in a special egg hunt in the charming Windsor Gardens.

Join the Easter egg hunt in Windsor Gardens with a family trip to the Paddington Bear Experience

Kids can pick up their very own treasure map and track down hidden eggs to get an exclusive Paddington sticker.

There will also be delicious seasonal treats for sale, including bundt cakes, carrot cake cupcakes and Easter cake pops.

This immersive experience will be throwing its Easter celebrations at County Hall on London’s South Bank from Tuesday, March 31 to Friday, May 2. Book your tickets here.

There will be colourful eggs dotted around the gardens — find them all and you’ll receive a special prize

Here’s 10 exciting things you can expect to see and do during your visit to the Paddington Bear Experience…

GRUBER’S ANTIQUES: Enter the world of Paddington through Mr Gruber’s Antiques Shop, which has been recreated down to the last whimsical detail. You can buy everything a Paddington fan could dream of, from notebooks and stickers to Paddington plushies, the classic Michael Bond books, and, of course, marmalade.

IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE: The experience recreates iconic locations from the films, down to the last detail, so you’ll feel like you have walked into the world of Paddington and the Browns. Step through the green door of Number 32, see the winding staircase and flower mural in the hallway, meet Mrs Bird in the colourful kitchen and see what Paddington has been up to in the living room.

ALL ABOARD: To start the adventure, you’re greeted by the friendly station master in Paddington station and boarded onto a train that whisks you across London and straight to Windsor Gardens.

Tuck into tasty treats like cake pops and cupcakes

MEET FRIENDS: Paddington fans will meet Mrs Brown, Mrs Bird and some brand new friends who are there to help you and Paddington prepare for the Marmalade Day Festival. They’ll all be on hand to celebrate Marmalade Day and have a boogie in Windsor Gardens – you’ll be humming the Marmalade Day song long after you leave!

PUZZLES AND GAMES: As you venture from room to room, you’ll need to complete games and puzzles to ensure Paddington and Mrs Bird have everything they need. Each game has a different level so everyone can play along.

EXPLORE PERU: Using reclaimed trees, smells and sounds, you’ll feel like you’ve been transported to the jungle. Eagle-eyed fans will also spot the marmalade machine from Paddington in Peru and have the chance to power the machine and turn the oranges you’ve found into orange gold.

ALL THINGS ORANGE: This wouldn’t be a true Paddington adventure without oranges! From the moment you step through the door you’ll see oranges everywhere as the theme of Marmalade Day runs through the experience. From pots of marmalade in the shop to marmalade sandwiches, there’s no doubt what the celebration is about!

Paddington Bear has been a beloved children’s character since he first appeared in Michael Bond’s A Bear Called Paddington in 1958

WINDSOR GARDENS STREET PARTY: Once you’ve completed the games and puzzles and made sure Paddington has all the marmalade he needs, it’s time for the celebrations at Windsor Gardens. Play fairground games, have a picnic on the benches and dance with the calypso band.

TREATS: All that adventuring works up an appetite, and the onsite café has you covered. With a mouth-watering selection of orange-flavoured treats, from coffee and cake pops to banana bread and bundt cakes, there’s something for even the hungriest of bears. You can even try Paddington’s favourite – a marmalade sandwich!

MEMORIES: Before you leave, you’ll have the chance to meet Paddington himself and have your picture taken with him to capture the perfect memory of your family day out.

Book your tickets to the Paddington Bear Experience here