



Actor Anton Lesser tells Herald Arts about conjuring the essence, life and writing of one of Britain’s greatest writers in A Beautiful Thread: Thomas Hardy in Words and Music. The first performance is on at Longborough Opera House on 23rd May before touring and calling in at Stonehenge.



What can the audience expect from A Beautiful Thread: Thomas Hardy in Words and Music?

The show is full of love, life and laughter. Laughter isn’t something you necessarily associate with Hardy, but he could be very funny, and our writer, Deirdre Shields, has mined some wonderful humour.

This show is for anyone who loves Hardy, vaguely remembers reading Hardy at school, has seen the numerous film and TV adaptations – or who knows nothing at all about Hardy.

The show tells the story of his life – through his letters, great novels and poetry – through to his ending – which is more Thomas Hardy than a Thomas Hardy novel!

Hardy is often portrayed as this Victorian novelist, but in many ways, he was a thoroughly modern man, who travelled on the Tube, and cut deals with Hollywood.

Were you familiar with Thomas Hardy?

I knew the novels, but I have been transported, discovering Hardy’s poetry. The poems are like little dramas. They draw you into the whole world within a few lines. And so modern, to our ears. I went straight out and bought a massive Collected Poems. I began turning down the pages of poetry I liked. If you saw the spine of the book now, almost every page is marked – it’s ridiculous.

What is it like to perform a combination of words and music – how does it work, as an actor?

To be asked to read great writing, and to read it aloud is a privilege. To read it aloud supported by magnificent music is something more – I would call it a blessing. The words and the music combine, hopefully deepening and enriching the experience for both audience and practitioners.

You can get carried away by the music?

Yes, I’m often so carried away by the musicians that I’m a bit of a liability – sometimes needing a bit of a nod or nudge to come in on cue, from David Le Page – artistic director of the Orchestra of the Swan.

For Hardy, David has devised a Mellstock Band-style, that combines the music of Holst, Purcell and Warlock with contemporary folk.

He has also composed a good deal of the music, and it is piercingly beautiful.

Our brilliant actress, Lucia Bonbright plays multiple roles, from Hardy’s mother and his two wives, to the great heroines from his novels, but she also gets to sing, and that is a stunning moment. Fortunately, I don’t get to sing.

This is a new kind of show to be staged at Longborough, who are renowned for their opera, and Wagner in particular.

Our local (very local) producers, Judy Reaves and David Hamblett got into conversation with our good friends at Longborough Opera Festival. We all greatly admire what Longborough have created, and it just seemed too good an opportunity to do a show there that combined the glories of music with the words of one of our greatest novelists.

Our show is not part of the Longborough Festival Season, but we hope it will make a wonderful prelude.

We are also very excited to have the full Longborough experience – the beautiful grounds will be open for picnics beforehand. The one great sadness is the loss of Martin Graham, who founded Longborough with his wife, Lizzie. We are viewing this performance in part as a tribute to him.

You are playing Major Partagaz again in the hugely successful second series of Star Wars Andor, described as “a truly unnerving villiain”. You also played the villainous advisor Qyburn in Game of Thrones. Do you enjoy playing villains?

It’s not so much that I enjoy playing ‘villains’ – I like to think that I approach every role without limiting their identity to a single label like good or bad – it’s more that those characters tend to be more complex and interesting.

What is it like, being part of Star Wars?

Amazing! With acting, every show always feels like the first day, your first time at doing this. I remember walking into Pinewood thinking ‘this is the movies!’. Then I saw lots of mates, and we were all rushing up to each other, going ‘this is Star Wars – I can’t believe it!’ and you realise it’s just the same for all of us. We are all incredibly excited to be part of it.

On Endeavour, you and Roger Allam were renowned for being cheeky together.

Roger and I got away with a modicum of bad behaviour simply because we were very old. Two theatre actors in gentle competition for the best ‘light’ or close up must have been a sad and sorry spectacle, and an example for younger actors how not to behave on set – but it was great fun and all in the best possible taste!

What have been your favourite roles?

It’s usually the one I’m currently working on.

Most recently, I have loved being back at the RSC, in Rupert Goold’s stunning production of Hamlet. I played Hamlet’s father, the Player King and the gravedigger, and it was the most marvellous experience. Luke Thallon was stunning as Hamlet, and I loved being part of our Hamlet family.

You are also performing A Beautiful Thread at Stonehenge on 28th May. Tell us about that.

Thrillingly, yes. The performance is part of Salisbury International Arts Festival, organised by Wiltshire Creative. Judy and Deirdre had the inspired idea to suggest Stonehenge as a venue. Famously, Stonehenge is the scene of Tess’s downfall, in Tess of the d’Urbervilles. English Heritage came on board, and arranged that we can perform right by the Stone Circle. The audience will experience the show through headphones – like a kind of marvellous Hardy silent disco. What an experience, to perform in Hardy’s ‘Temple of the Winds.’ We’ll have this marvellous atmosphere as the evening develops, with the light changing, and these wonderful words of Hardy. And I get to say that I have done a gig ‘with the Stones’!

When and where: A Beautiful Thread: Thomas Hardy in Words and Music, starring Anton Lesser, Lucia Bonbright and the Orchestra of the Swan is at Longborough Opera House, 23rd May; Stonehenge, 28th May, then ‘the Wessex Tour’, including Stinsford Church, Dorchester, 1st June. Full details and tickets at hambletts.com.