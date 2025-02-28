It’s payday, so what better time to take advantage of fantastic theatre deals from Iliffe Tickets?

This weekend, you can save up to 27% on tickets to see the gripping sci-fi adventure, Stranger Things: The First Shadow at the Phoenix Theatre.

Discover the secrets of the sleepy town of Hawkins and meet teenagers Joyce, Hopper and Bob Newby in this landmark production – but you’ll have to be quick as the sale is only on until Monday, March 3.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow is set in the world of the smash-hit Netflix series but transports audiences back to 1959 when new student, Henry Creel, arrives at Hawkins High School.

When odd incidents start occurring in the town, the Creel family realise that a fresh start isn’t as easy as they thought and it’s up to the kids to figure out what is happening to their simple, suburban lives.

The play is a prequel to the smash-hit Netflix show Stranger Things, which will air its fifth and final season later this year

The two-time Olivier Award-winning play from the writers of Stranger Things features stunning special effects and cutting-edge technology to create an immersive theatrical experience that keeps you on the edge of your seat.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow won the Olivier Award for Best Entertainment when it made its West End debut

The offer is available until Monday, March 3 on select tickets for performances from Tuesday, March 4 to Friday, May 23.

