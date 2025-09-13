SHOTTERY Youth Theatre is on the lookout for enthusiastic young performers to join the cast of its December production.

You’d be quackers not to go and try out at the auditons for Mother Goose this Sunday, 14th September, 2pm to 5pm, at Shottery Memorial Hall. Rehearsals take place from 2pm to 5pm on Sundays.

Rehearsals for past Shottery Youth Theatre production. Photo: Natalie Carragher

The company is looking for those aged seven to 17 who love to sing, dance, act – or just want to try something new and fun.

No experience needed – just bring your energy and a big smile.

To book your audition or find out more, email: Shotteryyouththeatre@outlook.com.