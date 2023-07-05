THE late actor Clifford Rose received one last poignant standing ovation at a memorial service in London.

A much-loved and familiar face around Stratford, Clifford settled here after first coming to the town as a founding member of the RSC in 1960.

He appeared in many RSC productions over the years, and referred to director Peter Brook as his “guru”, and particularly enjoyed playing in his King Lear, which starred Paul Scofield.

When the Herald interviewed Clifford in January 2020, he cited 1964’s Marat/Sade as being another stage highlight along with As You Like It with Vanessa Redgrave playing Rosalind. The legendary Peggy Ashcroft, who he was great friends with, was also influential.

Clifford most famously played Kessler in BBC TV series Secret Army before starring in its eponymously titled sequel.