Bag the best deals on must-see plays and musicals with our Golden Ticket sale.

You can save up to 50% on tickets to the biggest West End shows and get your hands on £25 tickets with exclusive deals that you won’t find anywhere else.

Family shows such as 101 Dalmatians are included in the sale — just in time for the school holidays. Picture: Johan Persson

Whether you’re looking for school holiday ideas or a dazzling night out in the city, there’s something for everyone.

If you’re a fan of all-singing, all-dancing musicals, you can get tickets to huge shows such as Clueless, Bat Out of Hell and Tina from as little as £25.

You can also save on cracking comedies, including the Play That Goes Wrong and John Cleese’s Fawlty Towers, and family shows such as 101 Dalmatians and Alice in Wonderland.

Get tickets to sensational musicals and plays with our Golden Ticket sale. Picture: Matt Crockett

Some of London’s hottest plays are also part of the sale. Catch Friday Night Dinner star Tamsin Greig in the Deep Blue Sea and Tony Award winner Sean Hayes in Good Night, Oscar with discounted tickets and no booking fees.

The Golden Ticket sale is running until Monday, June 2 on Iliffe Tickets, so you’ll have to be quick to make the most of these fantastic deals.

Iliffe Media may receive a small commission from any ticket sales generated by this story.