The Bear Pit is hosting a Gala Cinema Night tonight (3rd November) to launch its new regular screenings.

The company responded to those missing the Stratford Picturehouse by raising funds to purchase a projector and screen which were installed earlier in 2023.

After a few trials seeing what people wanted to watch, they are launching properly tonight with Allelujah 12A, staring Jennifer Saunders, Judi Dench, Derek Jacobi and David Bradley. See trailer.

Monthly screenings are planned with the next one being Bedknobs & Broomsticks in December.

Tickets, £5 on the door.