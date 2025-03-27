Get your hands on the best deals for must-see plays and musicals with the Iliffe Tickets spring sale.

You can save more than 50% on tickets to the hottest West End shows and bag exclusive deals that you won’t find anywhere else.

Get great deals on tickets to some of London’s biggest and best-loved shows with the Iliffe Tickets spring sale

It’s all part of this year’s World Theatre Day, which honours the hard work and creativity that goes into all aspects of theatre production.

To help encourage people to support this country’s buzzing theatre industry, we’ve got some fantastic spring deals on big-name musicals, upcoming plays and family shows that you won’t want to miss.

If you love an all-singing, all-dancing musical, you can save money on all-time favourites such as the Book of Mormon, Wicked, Dirty Dancing, Bat Out of Hell and Moulin Rouge.

Discover the story behind some of the world’s most famous musicians with exclusive prices on tickets to Tina: The Tina Turner Musical and MJ the Musical, or be one of the first to see Stereophonic, a record-breaking Tony Award-winning play set in a recording studio in 1976 that makes its West End debut this May.

Clueless and more than 50 other West End shows are selling cut-price tickets in the Spring Spectacular

If you’re looking for something to do with the kids during the Easter break, you can treat them to a magical day out with up to 45% off tickets to see Mrs Doubtfire at the Shaftesbury Theatre before it closes at the end of April.

There’s also great discounts on family shows such as Matilda the Musical at the Cambridge Theatre, 101 Dalmatians at the Apollo and the Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe at Sadler's Wells.

Or, perhaps you’d rather throw it back to your own teenage years with money off tickets to Mean Girls, based on the film starring Lindsay Lohan, and Clueless, a ‘90s rom-com that has recently been adapted into a musical.

It’s your last chance to see Mrs Doubtfire as it closes on Saturday, April 26. Picture: Johan Persson

Comedy fans can save 40% on tickets to the long-running farce the Play That Goes Wrong, while the hilarious musical parody Titanique, currently starring Strictly finalist Layton Williams, is offering no booking fees for a limited time.

If you’re a regular West End Wendy and fancy seeing something new, you can be the first in line to see some of London’s soon-to-be smash hits.

Glitzy new musical the Great Gatsby, operatic newcomer Stiletto, ‘80s coming-of-age show Sing Street and the Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre’s sell-out production of Fiddler on the Roof are all opening this year.

Billy Porter is currently starring the multi-award-winning Cabaret

One of the best things about being a train ride away from the capital’s theatre scene is the chance to see some of the world’s most renowned performers take to the stage.

You can spot familiar actors in a host of shows this season, including Emmy Award-winning Pose star Billy Porter, who is currently appearing at the Kit Kat Club in the sensational Cabaret.

Star of stage and screen, Imelda Staunton, is returning to the West End alongside her real-life daughter in the upcoming production of Mrs Warren’s Profession, while Friday Night Dinner’s Tamsin Greig is playing a struggling adulterer in the Deep Blue Sea and Will and Grace actor Sean Hayes is bringing his Tony Award-winning Broadway role in Good Night, Oscar to the UK – but be quick, because tickets to see these famous faces are selling fast.

You can see all the shows in the Spring Spectacular at Iliffe Tickets.

Iliffe Media may receive a small commission from any ticket sales generated by this story.