RSC TIER 3 RESPONSE: 'Deeply disappointed'

In response to Warwickshire moving into tier 3 Covid restrictions, RSC Executive Director Catherine Mallyon and Gregory Doran, RSC Artistic Director commented:

“We are deeply disappointed by the news that Stratford-upon-Avon and the rest of Warwickshire has moved to tier 3 Covid restrictions. This means that whilst we will continue with our plans to stream online our Tales for Winter events as planned, we have made the decision now to move to streamed only events for Festive Tales on the 19 and 20December, when we had hoped to welcome audiences back into the theatre for the first time since March. All tickets for the in-person events had been sold, and Our Box Office team will now contact those people to transfer to a streaming ticket alongside a partial refund, a full refund, or opportunity to donate.

“We are desperately disappointed with the news as we know audiences want to come and be welcomed back into the theatre. We have worked hard over many weeks to put strong safety measures in place ready for that moment, and we look forward optimistically to 2021 when we will reopen our theatres.Meanwhile, we look forward to sharing our Tales for Winter season online.

“The announcement today means further difficulties and hardship to theatres and freelance colleagues around the country on top of those already faced over the last eight months. Once again we want to give enormous thanks to all of our supporters, audiences and colleagues throughout this period.”