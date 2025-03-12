RSC announce Matilda UK tour dates for 2026

The Royal Shakespeare Company has today announced that its multi-award winning production of Matilda the Musical is to tour once again. Winner of over 100 international awards, including 24 for Best Musical, Matilda has now been seen by over 12 million audience members worldwide.

Matilda has become a much loved story over the years since beloved author Roald Dahl published the book back in 1988. The musical adaptation is the latest in telling the tale of a little girl with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind.

Sebastien in Matilda

The production will be at the Birmingham Hippodrome from 1 July to 2 August 2026. Other cities on the tour include Southampton (29 April- 17 May), Bristol (2-27 June), Norwich (6 August to 6 September) and Milton Keynes (28 October- 14 November).

Priority booking for RSC patrons and members opens in Birmingham at 11am on 24 March. Public booking then opens on 26 March.

10 tickets for every show will be available for £10 to people aged between 16 and 25. This is an RSC ticket programme supported by TikTok.



