SIMON Fowler of Ocean Colour Scene, pictured, will make a guest appearance at a special open-air concert at Stratford Sports Club, Swan’s Nest Lane, to raise money for Ambulance Aid, a non-profit organisation that supplies Ukraine with urgent medical supplies.

The gig this Saturday (16th September, 7.30pm), sees top rocking covers band the Earl Gray Band getting the party started.

Organisers hope to raise vital funds for an emergency dental ambulance and address critical healthcare needs in the midst of Russian invasion.

Dr Tania Hebert from Medical Aid Ukraine, said: “We are responding to a dire need for dental care among civilians in conflict-ridden areas of Ukraine. The absence of dental services coupled with harsh living conditions has led to serious dental abscesses, which can lead to infection, sepsis and even death without appropriate treatment.”

There will also be food and drink for sale. Tickets cost £20 and available from www.stratfordsport.co.uk.