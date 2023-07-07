Actor and writer Mark Carey brings his daring new play What’s Wrong with Benny Hill? to Ilmington next week
Despite still being hugely popular all over the world, in Britain Benny Hill has been cancelled. A new play written by Mark Carey, and co-starring Dani Carbery, puts the comedian back in the spotlight. With the Yakety Sax theme tune tunnelling a whole in her ears, Gill Sutherland meets with the actors ahead of its run at Ilmington Village Hall next week.
Mark you’ve written some amazing plays – reimagining Henry V and a look at the royal Christmas broadcast from Ilmington, among others. So why is Benny Hill the subject of this one?
Mark: I’d been thinking about writing a new play… I was working with a Welsh actress called Mia, I said to her one day, would you ever go and see a apply about Benny Hill? She’s a feminist and an intelligent woman, and she said absolutely not, but she agreed she would go and see a show about Jimmy Savile. I realised after that conversation that I couldn’t do a play that says ‘isn’t Benny Hill great?’. It needed to challenge how unpalatable it became by the end of his career.