Despite still being hugely popular all over the world, in Britain Benny Hill has been cancelled. A new play written by Mark Carey, and co-starring Dani Carbery, puts the comedian back in the spotlight. With the Yakety Sax theme tune tunnelling a whole in her ears, Gill Sutherland meets with the actors ahead of its run at Ilmington Village Hall next week.

Mark you’ve written some amazing plays – reimagining Henry V and a look at the royal Christmas broadcast from Ilmington, among others. So why is Benny Hill the subject of this one?

Mark: I’d been thinking about writing a new play… I was working with a Welsh actress called Mia, I said to her one day, would you ever go and see a apply about Benny Hill? She’s a feminist and an intelligent woman, and she said absolutely not, but she agreed she would go and see a show about Jimmy Savile. I realised after that conversation that I couldn’t do a play that says ‘isn’t Benny Hill great?’. It needed to challenge how unpalatable it became by the end of his career.