With preparations now in full swing for Classic Ibiza’s return to Ragley Hall, Alcester, on Saturday, 1st July, the concert organisers have revealed their plans to pay homage to iconic Faithless frontman Maxi Jazz, who sadly passed away in December 2022.

We Come 1 by Faithless is one of 15 new tracks being given the special Urban Soul Orchestra (USO) treatment on Classic Ibiza’s eight-night UK tour. USO will also be performing two other Faithless anthems and firm crowd favourites, Insomnia and God Is a DJ, in the tribute.

Classic Ibiza celebrates life of Maxi Jazz, inset, with Urban Soul Orchestra.

Classic Ibiza’s Lisa Ward said: “We know how much our audience love tracks by Faithless, so it feels right for us to celebrate the life of Maxi Jazz – someone who lives on in his music and continues to touch so many of us with his emotive lyrics and unique delivery style.”

These new tracks will be joining a set of over 30 house classics, reimagined by an orchestra who have worked alongside the likes of Groove Armada, Nightmares on Wax and Robert Miles. Commenting on the artistic process involved in reinterpreting house music for a 32-piece orchestra, Stephen Hussey, USO’s founder and Classic Ibiza conductor, says: “While it’s important to use a lot of the original essence of a track, such as hooks and riffs, the process is about imagining what I’d have done on the original recording. All the tracks we perform at Classic Ibiza have great melodies and of course beats – giving them the full orchestral treatment turns up the dial by creating this immense wall of sound. That’s gotta be good for the soul!”

Gates open at Ragley Hall at 5.30pm, with the show starting with a Chill-Out DJ Set. Former Pacha Ibiza resident, DJ Jose Luis then takes control of the decks for his Latin House Set, which includes a live jamming session with members of USO. Next up, USO and DJ Goldierocks take centre stage for the Sundowner set, followed by Goldierocks’ Deep House DJ Set. The show then reaches a rapturous crescendo at 11pm, following USO’s return to the stage for the Dance Set and laser & light show.