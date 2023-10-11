By Georgina Fuller

LOVE it or loathe it, there’s no getting away from the fact that Halloween has become one of the highlights of the year for many families.

My three love nothing more than donning a scary mask, heading out into the dark and squandering a bucket load of sweets. But if trick-or-treating is not your thing or your kids are too little or, perhaps, too old to enjoy it, there’s still lots going on in Warwickshire. Here’s my guide to the best Halloween themed happenings this October half term.