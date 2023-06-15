Herald Arts will be snooping behind the doors of studios and artists’ spaces in the next few weeks. Don’t worry, we’re not doing anything illegal, but rather keenly seeing what this year’s Warwickshire Open Studios has to offer, from 17th June to 2nd July.

There are so many amazing artists working in a huge variety of mediums, and there are opportunities to buy what you like for some bargainous prices.

First on my must-see list will be Venue 108 (142 Loxley Road, Stratford upon Avon, CV37 7DT).

Jo Makin self portrait

It is home to renowned painter and illustrator Claire Henley, glass artist Ann Donnelly and Joanne Makin.

One of Joanne’s artworks, a stunning portrait of Dame Judi Dench, recently featured in Focus magazine that made us want to know more about her.

She obliged by sharing more captivating work – spot the celebs! – and self-portrait.

Joanne tells us: “I have only recently returned to oil painting, specialising in portraiture.

Dame Judi Dench

“My love of portrait painting has evolved from time spent life drawing and observing the human form. It’s all about looking!”

“I find the human face absolutely fascinating and enjoy capturing hidden emotion. I also love still life painting, especially sea life.”

Joanne started her career after studying fine art followed by an MA in illustration at Brighton. She has lived in Stratford for 20 years, where she works from her home studio, and has shown her work in various prestigious exhibitions. Currently her self-portrait can be seen on show with The Society of Women Artists at The Mall Galleries, London; while her crab painting is hanging at the RBSA for their Summer Show in Birmingham.

You can buy Joanne’s work from £60 for a still life; bespoke drawings start at £150; while an oil portrait of painting ranges from £400 to £600.

Joanne adds: “I do enjoy working with sitters, but can work from photographs if that’s not practical.”

And there are more studios open...

Meanwhile there is veritable hotbed of interesting artists showing elsewhere in the Stratford district. This includes Venue 97 (7 Frogmore Road, Snitterfield CV37 0LA).

Leather artist Ian Spiers

There you will find a talented group of local artists exhibiting new, contemporary art, craft and design. They are:

Alice Cheng from Hong Kong a glassblower (a glass artist exhibiting hand blown and lampwork glass),

Kenneth Leung also from Hong Kong (specialising in oil painting - portraits of people and animals),

Clare Shilvock (a willow weaver who creates beautiful multi-coloured baskets using home grown willow - one of four emerge bursary winners of the WOS Emerge bursary for new talent)

Sue Lindon (a ceramicist and painter with a unique style also exhibiting other fine arts)

Ian Spiers a leather artist making a variety of designer pieces and wearables

For full list of artists showing during Warwickshire Open Studios visit www.warwickshireopenstudios.org. Check opening times before setting out.