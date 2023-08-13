Over 100 years -old and Shipston’s band still plays on

There’s nothing quite like the sound of a brass band and Shipston’s has been entertaining – and competing – for over 100 years. DUNCAN SMITH provides an insight into the band, its music and its future.

IT’S Wednesday night in the band hall. A warm July evening outside, the setting sun streams through the small windows in the old Portakabin in which Shipston Town Band has rehearsed for the past 50 years. In years gone by the band rehearsed in a tin-roofed building a few feet from the current New Street location, now long demolished.

“Right, hymn books out. We’ll do… number 52.” Number 52 is Melita, the Eternal Father, Strong to Save (better known as For Those in Peril on the Sea). The man picking the hymns is musical director, Howard Gibbs. As Howard conducts, the sound of the nearly 30 strong brass band swells to fill the room and serenades the allotment holders tending to their plots which surround the band hall. It’s a familiar scene; every Wednesday for as long as any band member can remember, rehearsals have started by warming up to a selection of traditional hymns.