New sculpture park to open in south Warwickshire this spring

By Stratford Newsdesk
news@stratford-herald.com
Published: 14:45, 20 January 2024

A NEW sculpture park is to open in the grounds of Compton Verney, featuring work by eight artists from around the world.

The art gallery and park near Wellesbourne expects to open the new feature, which will have both temporary displays as well as a permanent fixtures, in March.

The opening line-up will include a new commission by Brazilian artist Erika Verzutti as well as pieces by Sarah Lucas, Louise Bourgeois, Helen Chadwick, Permindar Kaur, Larry Achiampong, Nicolas Deshayes and Augustas Serapinas.

