A new arts festival takes place on the Recreation Ground in Stratford this summer in May.

Called the Stratford Pursuits Festival, it is being organised by the people behind Leamington’s largest outdoor arts festival, Art in the Park, and goes ahead 11th to 12th May.

Festival director and producer, Kate Livingston said described the event as an immersive experience that goes beyond a typical festival, art installations, interactive experiences, workshops, local food, drinks, and live music.

A glimpse of last year's Art in the Park festival, Leamington. Photo Lewis Copson

She said: “I lived in Stratford in my early 20s and a lot of my friends still live in the town. Over the last few years, they have mentioned how much Stratford would benefit from a fun, creative, and inspiring festival for the town. I am thrilled to offer a festival that caters to the local businesses, community groups, and charities of the town.”

She added that she will be working on the event with Steven Bazell of That Gin Company who has over 35 years of experience of both working and living in the area.

Kate continued: “The Stratford Pursuits Festival is a unique platform that aims to showcase local talent. The festival provides an opportunity for local producers, dance groups, performers, charities, and other community organisations to showcase their work. Our main objective is to create a festival that resonates with the town and its people.

“We are grateful for the support of local businesses, such as our headline sponsor Stratford Self Store, without which this festival would not be possible.”

Pursuits Festival is looking for local charities, community groups, performers, and commercial vendors who would like to be part of the festival. Contact Kate at kate@pursuitsfestival.co.uk.