New arts hub opening in Stratford after securing two-year lease

TO some it may look like a slightly shabby cottage, but to others it is new home of arts in Stratford offering a beacon of hope and creativity.

Arts Rising Collective (ARC) – a collective of artists, writers and makers – was set up in 2021 with the aim to gain an arts hub and provide the many local creatives with more artistic opportunities.

After a long search for an affordable and suitable base, ARC has signed an initial two-year lease with the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust to manage and run 24 Cottage Lane in Shottery – The Brook – as an arts hub.

Artistic director of the group, Sophie Clausen, said there was an ambitious vision for the hub, which would be inclusive of the wider community in Stratford and surrounding towns and villages.

“We have long felt that Stratford and surrounding areas needed to do more for its many creatives, such as having a place with artist studios, a gallery for local artists, art classes and artist talks,” explained Sophie.

Arts Rising Collective founder and director Sophie Clausen was all smiles as she and her colleagues received the key to their new creative hub in Shottery. Photo: Mark Williamson

“This is what we hope to turn this beautiful house into: a place of creativity, sharing and learning new skills, a place where creatives of all disciplines, ages and backgrounds can come together and be part of a community.

“ARC’s many members regularly express a desire to have such a place, and it’s our ambition to run a welcoming and accessible venue where everyone can take part, whether it’s running a class, taking part of a class, showing and selling artwork, and coming for talks and social gatherings.

“We also plan to run it as a place where people can just come and sit, be warm, read a book and have a cup of tea.”

Along with her three fellow directors, Sophie has worked on a three-fold vision for the hub, which will focus on creativity, wellbeing and community.

“ARC’s vision is to create a welcoming and inclusive creative space for people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities, explained Sophie.

“In our terminology ‘creativity’ and ‘the arts’ cover a broad range of disciplines, especially, but not limited to, the visual arts, creative writing and music.

“Since its incorporation in 2021, ARC has witnessed an overwhelming need for more provision of these activities locally.

“Our aim is to provide affordable opportunities for people to come together to exhibit, share, teach and learn new creative skills. We believe in the transformative powers of creativity and the arts.”

Touching on the wellbeing aspect, Sophie said: “ARC will endeavour to make The Brook a place for wellbeing by offering a calm space as well as creative and calming activities. Set in rich natural surroundings, The Brook will embrace the healing power of nature and focus on the urgent necessity to heal nature itself.”

Sophie added: “We want to foster a sense of belonging and the opportunity to forge new friendships and connections. Combating loneliness and isolation is vital to ARC.

“By hosting creative classes, workshops, events and exhibitions, as well as providing artist’s studios and a Book & Coffee Corner, we will provide a warm, friendly and inclusive environment, where everyone is equal, appreciated and welcome.”