BBC’s Gardeners’ World to feature Warwickshire gardener at new-build home
Published: 17:12, 01 August 2024
| Updated: 17:12, 01 August 2024
AS the sax player in the band the SKAlectrics Dionne Sambrook is used to being in the spotlight.
But this week she’s taking a step up and broadcasting to the nation when she appears on prime time television to speak about her other great love besides music: gardening.
Dionne’s wildlife-friendly new-build garden will be appearing on BBC Gardeners’ World 2024 episode 19 which will be going out on BBC2 on Friday (2nd August) at 8pm.