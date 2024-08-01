AS the sax player in the band the SKAlectrics Dionne Sambrook is used to being in the spotlight.

But this week she’s taking a step up and broadcasting to the nation when she appears on prime time television to speak about her other great love besides music: gardening.

Dionne’s wildlife-friendly new-build garden will be appearing on BBC Gardeners’ World 2024 episode 19 which will be going out on BBC2 on Friday (2nd August) at 8pm.