FAMILIES are promised an ‘in-tents’ experience this half-term with the arrival of Tweedy the Clown and his trusty mayhem-makers.

New show Tweedy’s Massive Circus makes its premiere at a mini big top in Stratford, on now until 2nd June, before going off on tour.

When the Herald strolled down to the Theatre Gardens last week the merry crew were happy to chat – even from atop a wobbling unicycle.

“Because it’s a clown show it’s always going to have that element of surprise and element of improvisation – it’s completely chaotic,” says Tweedy, describing the show. “There are things in this show that you won’t see in any other circus. Possibly for a good reason.”

Tweedy’s Massive Circus performers in the theatre garden. Photo: Mark Williamson

As well as Tweedy, the other performers are Reuben Greeph, Loren O’Dair and Sam Goodburn.

They all beam like naughty schoolkids with a devilish secret when asked to give away details of the show.

“I don’t want to give away too much,” teases Tweedy. “There’s a world premiere of a new circus display, which is quite cool, so it will be the first time audiences ever see it. It’s a bit like tightrope walking but it’s on something that’s never been done before. There’s peril involved – there’s lots of kind of stunts going on – or we could say there’s dinosaurs on silks. Oops, maybe that’s too much of a give-away.”

While Tweedy and Sam have clowned together before, actors Loren and Reuben auditioned to be in the show, with the narrative mainly devised by Tweedy.

“We brought two worlds together because we wanted a definite story there, so we’ve got theatre and circus entangled,” explains Tweedy. “And Loren and Reuben are the counterbalance because Sam and I are complete chaos.”

Tweedy’s Massive Circus performers in the Theatre Gardens. They are, from left to right, Reuben Greeph, Loren O’Dair, Tweedy and Sam Goodburn. Photo: Mark Williamson

“We play sort of zany versions of ourselves,” adds Loren. “And then I also play a cameo which is top secret.”

Joining in Reuben adds: “It’s a show with heart. One of the ladies that watched the dress rehearsal said she wasn’t expecting to be moved as well as constantly laughing.”

As we talk, the big top is being erected in the background. It’s no mere ordinary tent.

Sam explains: “I bought the tent off Facebook Marketplace during lockdown from the Czech Republic. Everyone in the circus world is so connected and lovely, someone picked it up and delivered it to me.

“It’s had so many new parts and changed to accommodate lots of exciting new ideas. We’ve raised the tent taller to fit in bench seating and the big set and stage, trying to make this small tent as big as possible. It’s an amazing intimate atmosphere where everyone feels like they’re on the front row, but it also fits some big exciting things in.”

Has the tent got a name?

“Dennis!” says Sam, clearly making up a name on the spot.

As they swirl about, pratfalling and posing on the Theatre Gardens’ renowned stump, the group say they are thrilled to be here.

Tweedy’s Massive Circus performers in the theatre garden. Photo: Mark Williamson

“It’s exciting to be in Stratford,” says Tweedy. “It’s a privilege to have been asked to come and perform here, so I’m very excited. I came over for the day and visited Shakespeare’s grave and wandered around and did the touristy bit.”

Reuben adds: “I grew up in Cheltenham where Tweedy is quite a prominent feature, including the annual panto at the Everyman, so I’ve always had him in my life without him knowing who I was and now I’m getting to work with him, it’s a bit of a moment.”

Meanwhile Sam says he is looking forward to Dennis’ new tiered seating. “It’s going to be so full and vibrant and exciting. And also seeing some of the bizarre absurdist comedy and things just flying through the air, and just seeing that reaction from the audience.”

Tweedy concludes: “We’re looking forward to bringing joy to everyone and just having that freedom to put on complete chaos.

“And the beauty of the tent is that it’s small and bright inside, so you can see everyone’s faces.”

Win! A family ticket to Tweedy’s Massive Circus

The Herald has a ticket for four people to see Tweedy’s Massive Circus. Simply answer the question below and email arts@stratford-herald.com with heading ‘Massive Circus’ before midday on Monday, 27th May. Winner will be able to select a date in consultation with organisers. Usual Ts and Cs apply.

Where did Dennis the tent come from?

