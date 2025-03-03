Mother’s Day is just around the corner, so why not make it an unforgettable one with Iliffe Tickets?

EVITA, London Palladium

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic leading lady, Evita, is returning to the West End for a limited 12-week run this summer. Tickets recently went on sale for this new production from Jamie Lloyd, the award-winning director behind Much Ado About Nothing starring Tom Hiddleston, and it starts its run at the London Palladium on Saturday, June 14. Book tickets here.

LES MISÉRABLES, Sondheim Theatre

It’s the West End’s longest-running musical for a reason. Cameron Mackintosh’s sensational production has been seen by millions, and its touching redemption story has captivated audiences for almost 40 years. There’s currently a special offer with discount prices and no booking fees if you purchase tickets before Monday, March 10. Book tickets here.

MAGIC MIKE LIVE, The Hippodrome

They say girls just want to have fun (or, at least, Cyndi Lauper does), and nowhere is that sentiment truer than at Magic Mike Live. The sizzling show, based on the 2012 film starring Channing Tatum, is 90 minutes of raunchy routines and x-rated entertainment. And don’t worry, just because you buy tickets for your mum doesn’t mean you have to go with her! Book tickets here.

MOULIN ROUGE!, Piccadilly Theatre

Don’t miss the spectacular, spectacular Moulin Rouge musical as it lights up the West End. Fans of the 2001 film can expect all their favourite jukebox tunes from the screen, as well as some newer hits, as you are transported to the bohemian underground of Paris. If you book before Monday, March 10 you can take advantage of no booking fees on select tickets. Book tickets here.

WICKED, Apollo Victoria Theatre

If you and your mum were part of the pink-and-green brigade that stormed cinemas last year to see Jon M Chu’s Wicked, now’s the time to take a trip to the theatre and see the gravity-defying show in real life. Before Ariana and Cynthia became Oz’s most famous witches, this incredible musical enjoyed almost 20 years in London and won countless stage awards. The best part is it’s right alongside Victoria underground station, making it one of the easiest London theatres to access. Book tickets here.

