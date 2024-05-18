No ifs or putts… the girls are on top in Love’s Labour’s Lost, which is performed at the RST for the last time tonight (Saturday, 18th May).

The production is set in a fantasyland off Polynesia where four male tech billionaires swear an oath of chastity. That lasts all of five minutes when they meet their four female counterparts.

On the fairway …. RSC Love’s Labour’s Lost actors, from left, Tony Gardner (Holofernes), Amy Griffiths (Katherine), Ioanna Kimbrook (Rosaline), Sarita Gabony (Maria), Melanie-Joyce Bermudez (Princess), Jordan Metcalf (Boyet) and Nathan Foad (Costard). Photo: Mark Williamson

The ladies, accompanied by their menservants, took a round at the Welcombe Hotel golf course last week to show off their top gaming skills.

There is plenty of sport (including a golf buggy on the stage), spa action, and a ton of flirting in this gloriously uplifting comedy with an unexpected ending.

Bridgerton star Luke Thompson, who plays Berowne, told the Herald: “I think people should come and see it because it’s a really sexy, interesting, moving and funny exploration of something very modern, and I think people will be very surprised about quite how relevant and immediate it will feel.”