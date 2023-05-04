Is justice impartial, blind or blinkered? These are some of the questions being asked in English theatre director Nina Raine’s 2017 play Consent which runs at the Loft Theatre, Leamington until 13th May.

Consent at the Loft Theatre, Leamington.

Barristers and friends Ed and Tim take opposing briefs in a rape case. The key witness is a woman whose life seems a world away from theirs. Meanwhile, at home their own lives begin to unravel as every version of the truth is challenged.

Raine’s powerful, painful, funny play, sifts the evidence from every side and puts justice itself in the dock.

It is directed by Tara L Lacey who says: “Nearly all of the protagonists are middle-class, at times self-aggrandising and often quite unpleasant, clearly removed from the clients whose cases they are handling.

“Intellectual and unemotional, this stance infects their relationships close to home.”

Consent is non-professional production and contains strong language. See Loft House Theatre for more information and tickets.